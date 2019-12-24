CAA stir: Protesters march to Nehru stadium in Hubballi

Members of the Muslim community and others gathered at Dr B R Ambedkar Circle here to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Tuesday.

Anjuman-E-Islam had given the call for protest, while leaders of Congress and Dalit organisations have extended support.

Displaying the tricolour and placards, the protesters raised slogans against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. More people from separate groups are expected to join the protest.

With heavy police bundobust in place and arrangements being made for a mega convention at Nehru Stadium, more than 20,000 protesters have started marching towards the stadium from Dr B R Ambedkar Circle here.