Cabinet expansion: Karnataka BJP in-charge denies commenting on dissatisfaction

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  Jan 17 2021, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 12:34 ist

BJP National General Secretary and State In-charge Arun Singh denied commenting on the dissatisfaction in the BJP state unit after recent cabinet expansion by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He said that it was a day of celebration and there was no need to talk of dissatisfaction. 

Singh arrived in the city on Sunday to participate in the Jansevak Samavesh of BJP. Speaking to reporters at the airport, he denied reacting regarding the dissatisfaction among the MLAs and CD blackmail politics. 

“Today is a big day for celebration. After many days party has organised the big convention and it will be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said. 

He also stated that talks regarding the candidate for the by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency will not be held today, but we will win the election.

