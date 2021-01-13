Cabinet expansion: Mysuru region misses yet another chance

Mysuru region (Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts) has missed yet another chance to be represented in the state Cabinet, on Wednesday.

Even though Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is a native of Bukanakere, KR Pet taluk in Mandya district, he represents Shikaripur in Shivamogga district. Following the historical victory for the BJP in KR Pet, the native constituency of Yediyurappa, MLA K C Narayana Gowda was inducted into the Cabinet on February 6, 2020.

However, since the formation of the government by Yediyurappa on July 26, 2019, the MLAs and MLCs of the region have been waiting to be in Yediyurappa’s team.

It has to be noted that the BJP is a minor player in the Mysuru region, with just eight MLAs, out of a total of 31 Assembly constituencies. There are 16 JD(S) MLAs, six Congress MLAs and one BSP-expelled MLA, who is now eager to support the BJP. It was a gain of one MLA each for both the BJP and the Congress, while the JD(S) lost two, following the bypoll in Hunsur and KR Pet Assembly segments.

When Narayana Gowda was made minister, it was anticipated that A H Vishwanath, who lost in Hunsur bypoll, but nominated MLC on July 22, 2020. But only winners were inducted into the Cabinet.

The BJP MLAs from Mysuru region are: S A Ramadass (Krishnaraja), L Nagendra (Chamaraja), B Harshavardhan (Nanjangud), C S Niranjan Kumar (Gundlupet), Preetham J Gowda (Hassan), Narayana Gowda (KR Pet), K G Bopaiah (Virajpet) and M P Appachu Ranjan (Madikeri). Nagendra, Harshavardhan, Niranjan Kumar and Preetham Gowda are all first-time MLAs.

Ramadass has contested six elections to the Assembly, from Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru. He lost in 2004 and 2014, while he won in 1994, 1999, 2008 and 2018. From 2009 to 2011, he was political secretary to then CM Yediyurappa. From 2011 to 2014, he served as medical education minister and was also Mysuru district in-charge minister.

Bopaiah, a four-time MLA, once from Madikeri (2004) and thrice from Virajpet (2008, 2013 and 2018) was deputy Speaker as well as Speaker. Appachu Ranjan is senior to him, when it comes to being MLA. He represented Somwarpet twice (1994 and 1999) and Madikeri thrice (2008, 2013 and 2018). He served as chairman of Karnataka State Sports Authority and Karnataka Land Army Corporation Limited in 2008. He was inducted into the state Cabinet under Yediyurappa and continued under Jagadish Shettar as chief ministers.

“Organisation wise, the BJP has given prominence to leaders from Mysuru region. There are two state vice-presidents, MP Pratap Simha and M Rajendra; and two general secretaries, Siddaraju and Ashwathnarayan. But, the same cannot be said about the government. Nominations to boards and corporations too has not satisfied the BJP leaders and workers. Besides, there are complaints that B Y Vijayendra, son of Yediyurappa, is playing a major role in all affairs of the government,” said an MLA,” on condition of anonymity.