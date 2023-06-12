Cabinet will take a call on cloud seeding, says Karnataka minister

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvaraya swamy said on Monday that the state government will take a decision on cloud seeding during the next Cabinet meeting.

There has been a delay in monsoon onset in the state and this has led to water crisis in some parts, he told reporters here.

According to the India Meteorological Department predictions, the monsoon should have started last week. The farmers in anticipation of a good monsoon have procured sowing seeds and kept them ready for sowing. However, a few farmers have sown seeds for kharif in some parts that have received good pre-monsoon showers, he said.

The government will wait for the next three days and take a final call on cloud seeding. The Cabinet meeting will be held on June 15 and the matter would be discussed with the chief minister, said the minister.

Cheluvarayaswamy said that there was a buffer stock of sowing seeds and fertilisers and the farmers need not panic. The chief minister and Cabinet ministers will decide on withdrawing the three contentious farm laws, he replied to a query.