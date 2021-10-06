Cage, camera trap placed to catch leopard in Mangaluru

Officials rushed to the spot after a video that showed a leopard crossing the road was received

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 06 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 14:47 ist
A cage has been placed to capture a leopard at Maroli. Credit: DH Photo/Irshad Mahammad

After a leopard was spotted at Maroli on the outskirts of Mangaluru, the forest department officials have placed a cage and a camera trap to capture the movement of the animal.

DCF Dinesh Kumar told DH that the officials rushed to the spot after a video that showed a leopard crossing the road was received. The presence of a pug mark had confirmed that it was a leopard.  "We had received information on leopard being spotted at Pacchanadi a few days ago.  A team of officials is also patrolling the area and residents have been warned not to move around at night," he said.

"There was no trace of the leopard on Monday night. The footage of CCTV cameras of houses in the nearby area is being checked. If we get the footage on the movement of leopard, then more cages and camera traps will be placed," he added.

