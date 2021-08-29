Cage kept to trap crocodile in Srirangapatna

Forest department has placed a cage to trap a crocodile that had attacked and killed two goats near Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district on Sunday.

The crocodile is said to have moved into a pond at a stone quarry near Virija canal about 200 metres from the Sanctuary. The net used to capture leopards did not help to catch the crocodile. It also ripped apart the net used to catch stray pigs. A cage has been placed near the quarry to trap the crocodile.

The crocodile, which attacked and killed a goat last week, attacked another goat three days ago. The crocodile has been attacking the goats grazing near the Virija canal. Now, it has moved into a pond in the nearby quarry, said department personnel.

Range Forest Officer of Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, K Surendra said, "The crocodile has moved into Virija canal from the nearby River Cauvery. The attempts made to catch it using nets have failed. A cage has been placed and chicken laid as the bait. There is a possibility that the crocodile would be trapped."