Call for simple Ganeshotsava celebrations in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao called upon people to celebrate Ganeshotsava in a simple manner without pomp.

Large gatherings are banned. The festival should be celebrated without processions and cultural programmes, he said.

Holding a virtual meeting of officials on Tuesday, Rao said the government guidelines need to be followed strictly to prevent the outbreak of a third wave of Covid-19 infection.

“Ganesha festival may be organised at temples, houses or in open places with a gathering of not more than 20 people. Ganesha idols to be installed at public places and homes should be less than 4 ft and 2 ft respectively,” he said.

The Ganeshotsava organisers should furnish RT-PCR negative reports and should have taken vaccines. The organisers should ensure that people follow social distancing and other Covid-appropriate behaviour. Devotees should be allowed to enter only after thermal scanning, the deputy commissioner said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Naveen Bhat said that PDOs should strictly adhere to the government guidelines.

In Dakshina Kannada too, the district administration has directed organisers to hold Ganeshotsava but restricted it to rituals.

Though the Karnataka government’s guidelines allow five-day celebrations for Ganeshotsava across the state, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has plans to limit celebrations to three days only.

There will be no permission for pandals at public places and the idols should be installed inside temples, halls and houses with limited gatherings, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.