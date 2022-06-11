Campaign has tilted support in favour of BJP: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the campaign for the election to the Legislative Council from the North-West teachers' constituency and North-West graduates' constituency has created a change in the scenario as the support for BJP candidates Arun Shahapur from the teachers' constituency and Hanumant Nirani from graduates' constituency has increased and both will emerge victorious.

Bommai held a meeting with BJP leaders and elected representatives from the district and reviewed the campaigning and support extended to party candidates here on Saturday.

He told reporters that during the meeting with party leaders, it has been noticed that the support for BJP candidates Shahapur and Nirani has increased. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others who have been campaigning have made the change. Efforts were also made to ensure that the polling percentage increases," he said.

Educational institutions and teachers' organisations along with individuals have extended support for BJP. "Initial fears that we were lacking support have been allayed. The strategy adopted by the BJP to win both seats will be known during the results,'' he said.

Bommai said, "KLE Society Chairman Dr Prabhakar Kore was our senior leader and was in public life for more than four decades. He would continue to guide the party. As Dr Kore is abroad, his presence wasn’t felt here but he had given necessary instructions to voters to support BJP. We have held a meeting with him regarding the strategy to be adopted and ensure that BJP candidates win."

BJP’s representation in Rajya Sabha has increased with it winning three seats from the state. "The win has increased confidence and on the same lines, we shall win all the four seats of the Legislative Council in the state going for polls on June 13,'' he said.