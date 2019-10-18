Cancer is rampant, as gut has become gutter: Expert

Food, which was medicine before, has literally become poison, stressed International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA) Vice President and Bengaluru-based Green Path Foundation Founder H R Jayaram, on Thursday.

“Diet biscuits which many relish has Aspartame--a chemical sugar substitute which is 200 times sweeter than sucrose and hence poisonous,” Jayaram pointed out during the keynote address.

The programme was organised by Food Science, Food Processing and Engineering (DDU Kaushal Kendra) to observe World Food Day at Fr LF Rasquinha hall on St Aloysius College premises. The department that organised it was the department of PG studies and research.

Home food

Even home food is junk, declared Jayaram who has been practising organic farming at Sukrishi farm spread over 40 acres in Nelamangala.

“The sugar is whitened artificially with the help of Sulphur. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USA had declared sugar as the most poisonous food. All oils boiled at extreme temperature are carcinogenic,” he warned.

Due to our lifestyle, we are consuming more packed and processed food which is junk. “Cancer is rampant because we have turned our gut into a gutter,” Jayaram remarked.

He advised the gathering, particularly students, to change their eating habits and to chose consciously what they eat. “When we are with nature, the body starts responding,” he maintained.

Organic food

Phalada Agro Research Foundations Private Limited Managing Director, Bengaluru Surya Shastry said those practising organic farming are often asked on whether organic food will feed the hunger.

Organically grown produce roughly constitutes less than one per cent of the total produce. Millets can eradicate global hunger. “To achieve zero hunger by 2030, it needs sustained work and policy changes, he said.

St Aloysius college Principal Fr Praveen Martis said the programme was organised with the objective of sensitising students to food that are unadultrated.