Candidates cut their shirts' sleeves to enter exam hall

A few aspirants of junior assistant's job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) cut sleeves of their full-sleeve shirts to enter the examination hall here on Sunday.

The examination authority had mandated candidates not to wear full sleeve shirts in the exam halls. The rule was introduced to prevent malpractices in the wake of irregularities in the exams conducted recently by various authorities.

However, a few candidates wore full sleeve shirts and reached Navachetana Public School in Bhagyanagar. Some of them purchased shirts and wore them to enter the examination hall. Some others cut the sleeves of their shirts and entered the hall.

"The candidates were instructed not to wear full-sleeve shirts while appearing for the exam. A notice to this effect was also displayed on the notice board. However, a few candidates ignored this and came to the centre in full sleeve shirts," Sangeeta Kallesh, the school principal, told DH.