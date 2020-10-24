Captive elephants losing lives to wild tuskers

The death of a 35-year-old male captive elephant 'Ranga' after being attacked by three wild elephants in a forest area near Sakrebailu elephant camp on Thirthahalli road has exposed the apathy of the officials of the forest department.

It has been known that three captive elephants died in an attack by rogue elephants of the region in the last five years. The elephants 'Rajendra' and 'New Tusker' had died after being attacked by wild elephants. This is the third such instance in which a captive elephant died.

Ranga was born to female elephant Geetha in the camp and it was known for its strong and healthy body.

Sources in Sakrebailu elephants camp stated that three wild elephants must have attacked Ranga, the most active and strong tusker in the camp when it was left for grazing in the forest. The rectum part of Ranga was pierced and inner thighs were severely injured in the attack. It seems the rogue elephants might have pushed Ranga from 20 metre height to the ground.

Local people have alleged that Ranga would have survived if the legs were not tied with a chain. The officials concerned have failed to take suitable steps towards capturing wild elephants which have been killing captive elephants for the past several years.

Speaking to DH, Range Forest Officer Shivaraj Mathad said the deaths of elephants in infighting are quite common. But there is a need to put an end to the death of captive elephants by wild elephants. A separate barricade has to be set up in the forest area to ensure that wild elephants don't attack captive elephants. If not, captive elephants must not be sent to forest for grazing under any circumstance. The higher officials of the department must take suitable steps in this regard, he appealed.

Karnataka Bio-Diversity Board Chairman Ananth Hegde Ashisara told DH that the issue would be considered seriously. The board would take suitable measures to prevent such deaths in the future after hold talks with local people and officials of the forest department. He also promised that the issue would be brought to the notice of the forest minister.