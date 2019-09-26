Car carnival on the heritage highway

Sunbeam Talbot, a 1937-model car that was previously owned by the last Viceroy of India and the first Governor-General of independent India, Mountbatten, will be hitting the streets of the city as part of Dasara Vintage Car rally.

Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI), in association with the department of Tourism, is organising the second edition of the FHVI 'Royal Classic Dasara Drive' to Mysuru from Bengaluru.

Sunbeam Talbot, 2 litre, a prominent and only car in India, is currently owned by Sabena Prakash. Dr Ravi Prakash, president of FHVI, will be driving the car from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

The rally will commence at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on September 29. Governor Vajubhai Vala will flag off the rally at 9 am. The vehicles will reach Mysuru the same day. The rally will be taken out in and around the city, before culminating in Bengaluru on October 2.

The convoy of 50 vintage and classic cars and motorcycles will be escorted by the police from Bengaluru to Mysuru. In all, there would be 125 participants, from across the country and overseas.

The prominent participants would be from royal families, well-known industrialists, business houses from India and Sri Lanka. The cars from the 1920s to 1980s like Sunbeam, Mercedes, MG’s, Jaguar, Ford, Dodge-Brothers, Buicks, Chevrolet, Morris, Austin, Alfa Romeo, Triumph, Lincoln among the others will be part of the rally.

There will also be a drive through the historical monuments of Mysuru on Sunday evening, after which the vehicles will be parked in front of the Mysore Palace for the illumination, a memorable sight for the public.

The vehicles will be taken atop Chamundi Hill and will be going to Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary on September 30. The participants will part of a ‘Pagal Gymkhana’ at the Lalitha Mahal Ground and in the noon, the cars will be driven to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam. They will return to Bengaluru in the evening, on October 1.

FHVI is an all-India organisation of vintage and classic cars, bikes and utilitarian vehicles. FHVI has nearly 2,000 members and about 10,000 vehicles. These vehicles are being used on special occasions for social events, shows, parades, among others. Ravi Prakash said, “We have taken part in Mysuru Dasara procession for several years and now, we have made it an annual event from last year with the help of the government, department of Tourism and Forest department.