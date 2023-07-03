Car driver charred to death in road accident in Gundlupet

Car driver charred to death in accident in Gundlupet

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire of the car.

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Jul 03 2023, 05:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 05:40 ist
The goods vehicle from Ooty was bound for Bengaluru, when the speeding car coming from the Mysuru side, collided with it. Credit: Special Arrangement

A car driver was charred to death, in a collision between a car and a goods vehicle transporting vegetables, near Hirikate Gate, in Gundlupet taluk, on Saturday late night.

Mujamil Ahmed (35) of Mysuru, is the deceased. The driver of the goods vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The goods vehicle from Ooty was bound for Bengaluru, when the speeding car coming from the Mysuru side, collided with it. The car caught fire due to the impact of the collision and the driver was charred to death, according to Begur police.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire of the car. Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu visited the spot. Begur police have registered a case.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Chamarajangar
gundlupet
Road accident

