Car driver charred to death in road accident in Gundlupet

A car driver was charred to death, in a collision between a car and a goods vehicle transporting vegetables, near Hirikate Gate, in Gundlupet taluk, on Saturday late night.

Mujamil Ahmed (35) of Mysuru, is the deceased. The driver of the goods vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The goods vehicle from Ooty was bound for Bengaluru, when the speeding car coming from the Mysuru side, collided with it. The car caught fire due to the impact of the collision and the driver was charred to death, according to Begur police.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire of the car. Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu visited the spot. Begur police have registered a case.