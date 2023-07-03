Car driver charred to death in road accident in Gundlupet

A car driver was charred to death, in a collision between a car and a goods vehicle transporting vegetables, near Hirikate Gate, in Gundlupet taluk, on Saturday late night.
Mujamil Ahmed (35) of Mysuru, is the deceased. The driver of the goods vehicle sustained minor injuries.
The goods vehicle from Ooty was bound for Bengaluru, when the speeding car coming from the Mysuru side, collided with it. The car caught fire due to the impact of the collision and the driver was charred to death, according to Begur police.
Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire of the car. Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu visited the spot. Begur police have registered a case.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Ajit Pawar takes charge as Maharashtra dy CM
Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt
No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence
Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon
Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average
Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK
UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids
India win the battle of equals
John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release