Car falls into swollen rivulet near Mangaluru, two feared dead

Two people were feared dead after a car accidentally fell into a swollen rivulet near Baithadka Masjid on Manjeshwara-Puttur -Subrahmanya state highway and was washed away. It was later retrieved by the rescue operation team.
According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the incident came to light due to CCTV footage from the masjid. The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Sunday. Following which, the search operation was carried out by the local police, general public, fire and emergency service personnel and four divers from Savanoor. The rescue team retreived the car around 12:30 pm.
The car is owned by Dhanush (26) from Kundadka in Vittal. He was accompanied by his brother in law, Dhanush (21) from Manjeshwara. The duo had left home around 8 pm.
Their bodies are yet to be recovered. It is suspected that the bodies may have floated downstream. The search operation is in progress, said the SP.
