Car plunges in canal in Belagavi, 2 dead

Car plunges in canal in Belagavi, 2 dead

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 08 2022, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 17:24 ist
The car that plunged into Karimasooti lift irrigation canal at Radderhatti village in Athani taluk in Belagavi district on Friday. Credit: District Police

A car with 3 persons plunged into Karimasooti lift irrigation canal at Radderhatti village in Athani taluk on Friday.

One person managed to escape the vehicle, while two others drowned. Fire and Police personnel searching for the submerged car removed it from the canal along with the bodies in it.

The deceased were identified as Suresh Tukaram Pujari (28) and Mahadev Srishaila Chigari (24) resident of Radderatti village of Athani.

Athani police are investigating.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Belagavi
Accident
Karnataka

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

 