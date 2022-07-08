Car plunges in canal in Belagavi, 2 dead

A car with 3 persons plunged into Karimasooti lift irrigation canal at Radderhatti village in Athani taluk on Friday.

One person managed to escape the vehicle, while two others drowned. Fire and Police personnel searching for the submerged car removed it from the canal along with the bodies in it.

The deceased were identified as Suresh Tukaram Pujari (28) and Mahadev Srishaila Chigari (24) resident of Radderatti village of Athani.

Athani police are investigating.