Cariappa, ex-director of Rangayana to give professional touch to modern theatre in Mysuru

Theatre person Addanda C Cariappa, who shot to fame as director of Rangayana-Mysuru, is giving a company (professional) theatre touch to modern or amateur theatre. He plans to recruit 15 actors for a year, with a fixed salary, for his upcoming play on Veer Savarkar, under his Rangabhoomi Pratishtana (foundation).

It has to be recalled that since his nomination to Rangayana, Cariappa was almost always in the news, with the production of plays ‘Parva’ and ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ and also, subsequent controversies and opposition.

A couple of months back, he announced that he plans to evolve his foundation into a repertory in Mysuru. He is holding an audition to select actors for his upcoming play, on July 16, Sunday, from 11 am at Madhava Krupa on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, Lakshmipuram in Mysuru.

In this regard, he has issued a notification, which states that the actors will serve the repertory from July 21, 2023, to May 30, 2024.

“Those in the age group of 18 to 35, with a minimum qualification of a pass in 10th standard exam, can appear for the audition. Those who have studied in a theatre institute, those having training in theatre art and those who have experience in theatre would be given preference. The monthly salary will be Rs 15,000 per month. The aspirants should provide copies of their Aadhaar card, marks-sheet and documents related to theatre,” the notification states.

Speaking to DH, convenor of the foundation Cariappa said, “The actors should be committed to serve the repertory till May-end, next year. We also give the same commitment, that we would pay them salaries, as promised, even if the play fails.”

Cariappa said, “Except for government-sponsored repertories like Rangayana, only Heggodu-based Sri Nilakanteshwara Natyaseva Sangha (Ninasam) pays regular salaries to actors, artistes and technicians. However, both Rangayana and Ninasam employ their own institute students, once they complete course. Otherwise, we are the pioneers in modern theatre, to employ actors.”

“I am inspired by the success of ‘Parva’ and ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, that proved that people will watch and patronise plays, if they are relevant and good. Although the maximum salary of actors in those two plays was Rs 16,000, I ensured that they get Rs 25,000 in ‘Parva’ and Rs 20,000 in ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, by mobilising donations from patrons,” he recalled.

56 shows

“Staging 56 shows of ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ in just three months and reaching over 65,000 people, across Karnataka, was a record. Probably, it may be difficult to match that record. But, if people patronise and watch the play on Savarkar, we may surpass that record,” Cariappa said.

“I have read many books on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar over the past couple of months. There are many books on Savarkar, a couple of movies have also been made. But, there is no play on his life, freedom movement and sacrifices. Thus, we plan to stage at least 100 shows across Karnataka, under the first phase,” he said.

“The objective behind the play is to unveil the truth and celebrate the freedom fighter, who has been vilified, with personal vengeance, by a section of the people, mainly politicians. It is a tribute to the great freedom fighter,” Cariappa said.