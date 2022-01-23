Case against professor for flouting quarantine rule

The chief officer of Town Municipal Council Shruthi Gaikwad has registered a complaint with the police against G C College Zoology professor S R Shirodkar on the charge of flouting quarantine rules and spreading Covid among students.

In the complaint, she said that the professor had come to the college without completing the 14 days of home quarantine and took classes on January 19, knowing well that there is a substantial probability of virus transmission. Thirteen students have tested positive for Covid. This is negligence and purposeful, she has charged.

