Case against professor for flouting quarantine rule

Case against professor for flouting quarantine rule

the professor had come to the college without completing the 14 days of home quarantine and took classes on January 19

DHNS
DHNS, Ankola (Uttara Kannada district),
  • Jan 23 2022, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 01:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The chief officer of Town Municipal Council Shruthi Gaikwad has registered a complaint with the police against G C College Zoology professor S R Shirodkar on the charge of flouting quarantine rules and spreading Covid among students. 

In the complaint, she said that the professor had come to the college without completing the 14 days of home quarantine and took classes on January 19, knowing well that there is a substantial probability of virus transmission. Thirteen students have tested positive for Covid. This is negligence and purposeful, she has charged.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid norms

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hit by lockdown, Mizoram weavers turn PPE kit makers

Hit by lockdown, Mizoram weavers turn PPE kit makers

Anti-CAA protest damages leave daily wagers in lurch

Anti-CAA protest damages leave daily wagers in lurch

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

The legacy of a polarising icon

The legacy of a polarising icon

 