Case booked for graffiti on flyover embankment in Mangaluru

The Kadri police booked a case under the Karnataka Open Spaces (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, against unidentified persons for scribbling graffiti on the embankment of the flyover at Mahaveer (Pumpwell) circle, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.

The writings such as ‘lockdown needed’ ‘bad boys in the city’ were found scribbled on the embankment of the flyover. Different colours had been used for scribbling the graffiti.

Aditattva ART, which had taken up the work on beautifying pump well flyover, took to social media to express anguish over the vandalism. It said that it had taken up the task of beautifying the flyover after Karnataka Bank offered to sponsor the work.

“Such vandalism will discourage companies from investing their money on the beautification of Mangaluru and demoralise artists like us,” Aditattva ART stressed.

It appealed to the public to keep Mangaluru city beautiful.

“It’s our duty as Mangaloreans,” Aditattva ART added.