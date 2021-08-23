Case filed against 4 over pollution of Nethravathi river

The Uppinangady police have registered criminal cases against four persons based on the Tahsildar’s report that they were letting wastewater into River Nethravathi resulting in polluting of river water.

Puttur Tahsildar Ramesh Babu had complained that wastewater was discharged into the river and soak pits were constructed illegally on government land by the accused.

The cases have been registered against Neerala Bar and Restaurant owner Naveena Rai, Gauri Venkatesh Lodge owner Prakash Bhat, Shekar of Hotel Lakshmi Nivas and one Sadananda, a resident of Andethadka.

The police have booked cases under various sections of the IPC and the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

Fearing the spread of disease and pollution in River Nethravathi, the residents of Uppinangady had alleged that apartments, hotels, and lodges were releasing wastewater directly into the river at Uppinangady and Nekkiladi.

Taking up the issue, environment officials and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board officials had served notice to Gram Panchayat PDO, owners of apartments, hotels, commercial establishments on May 5, 2021, and directed them not to release wastewater into the river.

All the owners in their reply promised not to release wastewater into the river. When the revenue inspector and other officials conducted a reality check, they realised that wastewater was being released into the river by the hotel and bar owners.

Further, they noticed soak pits being dug illegally on the government land. Accordingly, Puttur tahsildar submitted a complaint to the police to book criminal cases against the offenders.