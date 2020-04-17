Cases against people who shelter infiltrators: Koratagere Tahsildar

Koratagere Tahsildar B M Govindaraju cautioned that cases would be booked against those who shelter people who come from other districts by avoiding checkpoints. He addressed the media on Friday.

He observed that people were sneaking across the taluk border on two-wheelers and entering through forest paths and fields at Arsapura and Akkajji villages from Gauribidanur, Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh and Chikkaballapur.

As Covid-19 cases have been reported in these places, people from there should not be allowed to enter Koratagere he added. He also asked people who notice such infiltration to report the incidents to the nearest police station. He reiterated that cases would be booked against people who give the infiltrators shelter.