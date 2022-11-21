Cases filed against Police Inspector, 3 others for receiving money

Cases have been filed against the Town Police Inspector and three others on charges of receiving cash of Rs 5 lakh from a gold jeweler Bhagawan Sankla after threatening the latter.

Bhagawan had submitted a complaint to the District Superintendent of Police in this connection and had demanded legal action against the police personnel besides urging them to return the money.

As per the directions by the SP, cases have been filed against Police Inspector Lingaraju, Sakharayapattana police Dhanapal Naika, Kudremukh police Omkaramurthy, and Lingadahalli police Sharat Raj.

According to the complaint, Bhagawan Sankla was carrying gold ornaments weighing 2.45 kg in his car from Davavagere to give to Padmavathi of Belur, and to a trader of Arihant Jeweler on May 11. Near the Bukkambudhi toll in the taluk, the accused allegedly stopped his car and demanded Rs 10 lakh cash. They allegedly threatened the businessmen that a case of illegal transportation of gold will be lodged, and the gold will be seized. The jeweler said, the gold ornaments being transported in his car had been billed, and the GST has been paid. However, the police personnel did not agree and fearing a case, Bhagawan gave Rs 5 lakh, the complaint said.

The businessman also complained that the police threatened him that his business will be in trouble if he reveals the incident to anybody.