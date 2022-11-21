Cases filed against police personnel for taking money

Cases filed against Police Inspector, 3 others for receiving money

The businessman also complained that the police threatened him that his business will be in trouble if he reveals the incident to anybody

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Ajjampura,
  • Nov 21 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 14:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Cases have been filed against the Town Police Inspector and three others on charges of receiving cash of Rs 5 lakh from a gold jeweler Bhagawan Sankla after threatening the latter.

Bhagawan had submitted a complaint to the District Superintendent of Police in this connection and had demanded legal action against the police personnel besides urging them to return the money.

As per the directions by the SP, cases have been filed against Police Inspector Lingaraju, Sakharayapattana police Dhanapal Naika, Kudremukh police Omkaramurthy, and Lingadahalli police Sharat Raj.

According to the complaint, Bhagawan Sankla was carrying gold ornaments weighing 2.45 kg in his car from Davavagere to give to Padmavathi of Belur, and to a trader of Arihant Jeweler on May 11. Near the Bukkambudhi toll in the taluk, the accused allegedly stopped his car and demanded Rs 10 lakh cash. They allegedly threatened the businessmen that a case of illegal transportation of gold will be lodged, and the gold will be seized. The jeweler said, the gold ornaments being transported in his car had been billed, and the GST has been paid. However, the police personnel did not agree and fearing a case, Bhagawan gave Rs 5 lakh, the complaint said.

The businessman also complained that the police threatened him that his business will be in trouble if he reveals the incident to anybody.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Bribery case

What's Brewing

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

 