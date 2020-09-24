Cash, valuables worth Rs 1 cr stolen from bank

Thieves broke into Pragathi Grameen Bank branch at Bevur in Yalaburga taluk of the district and made away with cash and valuables worth Rs 1 crore on Wednesday night.

It is learned that the thieves cut the bank door with a gas cutter and took away more than Rs 21 lakh in cash and 300 gram gold jewels.

The incident came to light when the bank personnel came for work. The value of the stolen jewels is being ascertained. The residents express surprise about the incident as the bank is in a thickly populated area and has security staffers on duty.

CPI Nagireddy said the iron rods of the bank has been cut. A case has been registered at Bevur police station.