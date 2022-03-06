Cash, valuables worth Rs 6 crore burgled from DCC bank

Unidentified persons broke into the branch office of the District Central Cooperative Bank at Muragod in Saundatti taluk in Belagavi district on Saturday night and decamped with Rs 4.37 crore cash and 184 gram gold jewellery worth Rs 1.63 crore.

A duplicate key was used to open shutters, strong rooms and lockers.

A CCTV camera digital video recorder was also burgled. The total worth of valuables burgled was around Rs 6.01 crore, senior branch manager Pramod Yaligar stated in the complaint. Security guards were on duty when the incident occurred. Of Rs 4.41 crore in the bank, only Rs 4.30 lakh is left, said the police.

