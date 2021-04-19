Catholic priest of the Diocese of Mysore no more

John Francis Texiera (72), a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Mysore, died at a private hospital in Mysuru on Sunday.

John was admitted to a hospital on April 7, with a clot in one of the arteries of his brain. He underwent craniotomy surgery on April 9 and was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. He tested positive for Covid-19 on April 16 and developed acute pneumonia. He suffered two cardiac arrests and died on April 18.

John Texiera was born at Virajpet, Kodagu district, on June 4, 1949, to Paul Texiera and Hilda Vaz couple. He is survived by younger brothers James Vincent Texiera, a retired PWD engineer, and Jerry Texiera, who served in the Army.

John did his primary education in Virajpet, and moved to St Marys Minor Seminary in Mysuru, St Philomena’s High School, St Philomena’s College and later, studied Philosophy and Theology at St Peter’s Pontifical Seminary, Bengaluru. He was ordained as priest on June 24, 1975, in Siddapura, Kodagu district, by Mathias Fernandes, then Bishop of Mysore.

He served as assistant priest at St Joseph‘s Cathedral, Mysuru; priest of Sacred Heart Church, Yadavgiri, Mysuru; Pandavapura; Kamagere; Siddapura; Shantipura; and Nanjangud. Since last June, he was priest of Sacred Heart Church, Naganahalli.

He did a master’s degree in Catechetics at Vishwadeep, Bengaluru. He served as director of Catholic Centre in Mysuru and also dean of Hunsur Deanery.

The burial was held at Belawadi Cemetery on Monday, following Covid norms. Bishop K A William and Bishop Emeritus Thomas A Vazhapilly blessed.