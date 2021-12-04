Cattle theft by wielding weapon: Four arrested

Cattle theft by wielding weapon: Four arrested

The police have seized a vehicle that was used for transporting the stolen cattle

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 04 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 15:43 ist

In a swift action, the Kavoor police arrested four persons for allegedly stealing three cattle that were left for grazing near Goldfinch ground in Bangrakuloor by wielding lethal weapons against those who tried to stop them from stealing, in the wee hours of Friday (December 3).

The arrested are Mohammed Salim, Mohammed Tanzil, Mohammed Iqbal and Afridi. All the arrested hail from Ullal, on the outskirts of the city, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The police have seized a vehicle that was used for transporting the stolen cattle. The police are investigating the previous offences carried out by the arrested, he said.

Further, he said that close friends of the arrested were involved in similar cattle theft and illegal slaughtering of cattle and selling the meat. The police will verify it as well. The arrested had claimed that they had stolen cattle in Uppinangady, Bantwal and other places, said the Commissioner.

The police officers from Kavoor, Moodbidri and Bajpe stations were involved in arresting four persons and tracing the vehicle used for the transportation of stolen cattle.

In fact, following the theft of cattle,  Vishwa Hindu Parishad members had even planned a mega protest rally in front of the Kavoor station on Saturday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cattle trafficking
Karnataka
Mangaluru
Karnataka News
India News
Arrest

Related videos

What's Brewing

This Arunachal tribe regards tigers as brothers

This Arunachal tribe regards tigers as brothers

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

DH Radio | Can bike-taxis fill the connectivity gap?

DH Radio | Can bike-taxis fill the connectivity gap?

Bengaluru's heritage: Stamped and delivered

Bengaluru's heritage: Stamped and delivered

Ship containers become homes

Ship containers become homes

DH on Saturday | Read all stories here!

DH on Saturday | Read all stories here!

‘Today, it’s Munawar, tomorrow, it can be us’

‘Today, it’s Munawar, tomorrow, it can be us’

DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!

DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!

A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please

A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please

 