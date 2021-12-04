Cattle theft by wielding weapon: Four arrested

In a swift action, the Kavoor police arrested four persons for allegedly stealing three cattle that were left for grazing near Goldfinch ground in Bangrakuloor by wielding lethal weapons against those who tried to stop them from stealing, in the wee hours of Friday (December 3).

The arrested are Mohammed Salim, Mohammed Tanzil, Mohammed Iqbal and Afridi. All the arrested hail from Ullal, on the outskirts of the city, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The police have seized a vehicle that was used for transporting the stolen cattle. The police are investigating the previous offences carried out by the arrested, he said.

Further, he said that close friends of the arrested were involved in similar cattle theft and illegal slaughtering of cattle and selling the meat. The police will verify it as well. The arrested had claimed that they had stolen cattle in Uppinangady, Bantwal and other places, said the Commissioner.

The police officers from Kavoor, Moodbidri and Bajpe stations were involved in arresting four persons and tracing the vehicle used for the transportation of stolen cattle.

In fact, following the theft of cattle, Vishwa Hindu Parishad members had even planned a mega protest rally in front of the Kavoor station on Saturday.

