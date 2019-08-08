Cauvery in spate, most of Kodagu without power

With ‘Ashlesha’ rain pounding furiously, Kodagu district is virtually underwater siege. Several villages in the district have cut off from remaining parts and most parts of the district have no power supply.

With residents yet to come out of last year’s devastation caused by floods, all the water bodies including rivers and rivulets are overflowing. The inflow into Harangi is increasing constantly and a large quantity of water is being released from the reservoir since Thursday morning.

Hardly a week ago, farmers in the district were facing water scarcity for transplantation. Now, the farmlands are flooded with rainwater leaving no scope for taking up any agricultural operation.

With reports of landslides at various parts of the district, people living in vulnerable areas are shifting themselves to safer places. The residents of Madenadu, Made, 2nd Monnangeri villages have taken shelter in rented houses abandoning their home and hearth.

Most of the areas in south Kodagu - Virajpet, Ponnampet, Gonikoppal, Balele, Srimangala, Hudikeri - villages are underwater. Keerehole and Lakshmanatheertha rivers are in spate. The personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, local police and fire and emergency services personnel are engaged in the rescue operation. Rehabilitation centres have been set up at Ponnampet and Gonikoppal.

Most of the towns look deserted with only a few shops opening shutters. With commercial establishments downing shutters and rains lashing incessantly, movement of vehicles too has come down. A huge tree uprooted on the court premises, however, there had been no casualties.

Water has gushed into Indiranagar, Chamundeshwarinagar and Jyothinagar areas in Madikeri. Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar visited the areas and took stock of the situation.

Following scattered landslides near Madenadu, Sampaje, Koyyanadu on Mysuru-Bantwal Road, it is feared that the National Highway may be closed for the public. Landslides are occurring at the same locations as last year’s. The water in the River Payaswini has turned muddy.

River Cauvery and Harangi are flowing above danger marks in Kushalnagar.

As a result, water has gushed into several low-lying areas in the town. Rescue personnel are busy evacuating the houses and shifting residents to safer places.