CBI files FIR against 6 in Yogeshgowda murder case

Akram M
Akram M, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 25 2019, 23:03pm ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2019, 23:47pm ist
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR against six persons and unknown others in connection with the murder of BJP worker Yogishgowda Goudar.

The 26-year old Dharwad zilla panchayat member was hacked to death inside a gym in Dharwad on June 15, 2016, due to alleged rivalry over a property dispute.

However, soon after the murder the name of a prominent Congress leader and former minister Vinay Kulkarni had surfaced in connection with the case. There were also demands for a CBI probe in 2016 and a petition was filed in the High Court.

The court shot down the demand a few days later as his wife submitted to the court that she was not opposed to the police investigation.

