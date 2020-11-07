CBI sleuths grill Vinay Kulkarni for 10 hours

DHNS
Hubballi,
  Nov 07 2020
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 22:44 ist
Murder accused Vinay Kulkarni's family members arrive at new City Armed Reserve ground in Hubballi on Saturday to 'celebrate' his birthday, while CBI questions him over his alleged role in the murder of BP ZP member Yogeshgouda Goudar. DH photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned former minister Vinay Kulkarni for around 10 hours in connection with the murder of BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogeshgouda Goudar.

The CBI officials took Vinay into their custody at Hindalga central jail in Belagavi at 730 am and drove him to the new City Armed Reserve ground on the outskirts of Hubballi for interrogation. The second additional district and sessions court on Friday remanded Vinay into three-day CBI custody.

Local police sources informed DH that the CBI also questioned Vinay’s former personal secretary and KAS officer Somashekhar Nemagouda and close relative Chandrashekhar Indi. 

Later in the day, Vinay’s wife, two daughters and son were allowed to meet him for 10 minutes, where the family celebrated the former minister's birthday by cutting a cake. He turned 52 on Saturday. The court has permitted the family to meet him for 10 minutes on all the three-days of the CBI custody.

 

