CCB sleuths crack down on illegal sand extraction units in Mangaluru

CCB raids illegal sand extraction units in Mangaluru

Naina J A
  • Aug 28 2020, 10:11 ist
The Central Crime Branch sleuths cracked down on an illegal sand extraction racket at Kannur Badila in Kankanady town police station and Kallapu in Ullal police station jurisdiction and seized sand and other materials worth Rs 9.91 lakh.

The City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has appealed to the public to inform the police on illegal sand extraction and other illegal activities being carried out in the city police jurisdiction.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the spots on the banks of river Nethravathi where the sand was being extracted illegally and seized two tipper lorries and 44 loads of sand and other materials.

CCB inspector Shivaprakash R Nayak, Urwa Inspector Shareef, South Traffic Station Inspector Guru Kamath and CCB sub-inspector Kabbalraj were part of the raid.

 

