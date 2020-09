The Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police bust an interstate ganja racket in Mysuru.

The police arrested four Keralites and seized 83 kilos of narcotic substances on Mysuru-Ooty national highway at Mandakalli, near Mysuru.

The accused were transporting ganja in a good vehicle from Andra Pradesh to Kerala via Bengaluru, Mysuru.

On a tip-off, the police stopped the vehicle near Mysuru Airport, on Mysuru-Ooty highway and recovered narcotic items.