CEN police arrest man who cheated teachers in Mysuru

CEN(Cyber Economic and Narcotic crime) police station personel of Mysuru have arrested a man who cheated teachers by claiming as old student, and presently working as custom officer. Police have seized a mobile phone and Rs 7,48,800 from him.

According to police, he took telephone numbers of schools from google and called up to those numbers and claimed he was the student of 2011 and 2012 batch. Later he took numbers of teachers who worked during those two years in those schools and called them. He told them that he is now custom officer and he would get gold and other products seized by customs department at a lesser price. He had made them transfer money to accounts of people known to him.

As many as five cases were reported against him regarding this in Mysuru including a case wherein he had taken money from an auto driver by promising to get loan and cheated later, police said.

He worked as scanner in Amazon company and he was former employee of Cargo courier service. There have also been complaints about him in Bengaluru too in Magadi road, Vijaynagar, Adugodi, HAL and VVPuram police stations, Police said.