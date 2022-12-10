CEN police arrest man who cheated teachers in Mysuru

CEN police arrest man who cheated teachers in Mysuru

According to police, he took telephone numbers of schools from google and called up to those numbers and claimed he was the student of 2011 and 2012 batch

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 10 2022, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 01:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

CEN(Cyber Economic and Narcotic crime) police station personel of Mysuru have arrested a man who cheated teachers by claiming as old student, and presently working as custom officer. Police have seized a mobile phone and Rs 7,48,800 from him.

According to police, he took telephone numbers of schools from google and called up to those numbers and claimed he was the student of 2011 and 2012 batch. Later he took numbers of teachers who worked during those two years in those schools and called them. He told them that he is now custom officer and he would get gold and other products seized by customs department at a lesser price. He had made them transfer money to accounts of people known to him. 

As many as five cases were reported against him regarding this in Mysuru including a case wherein he had taken money from an auto driver by promising to get loan and cheated later, police said.

He worked as scanner in Amazon company and he was former employee of Cargo courier service. There have also been complaints about him in Bengaluru too in Magadi road, Vijaynagar, Adugodi, HAL and VVPuram police stations, Police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mysuru district
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Crime

What's Brewing

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

 