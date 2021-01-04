Centenary celebrations of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in November

Chairman of Jungle Lodges and Resorts M Appanna said, "The centenary celebrations of Lalitha Mahal Palace hotel will be celebrated in November, this year, in a grand manner and dignitaries like Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Central ministers will participate."

After inspecting the hotel, a heritage building of the Wadiyar’s era, Appanna said, "Its foundation stone was laid by then Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on November 18, 1921." As there are talks of the lands of the Wadiyar era being encroached upon of late, he inspected the premises of the Lalitha Mahal Hotel, to see, if there are any such violations.

“As per the records from the time of Wadiyars, Lalitha Mahal Palace stands on 50 acres and 15 guntas of land. Except for some breach on the fence at a couple of places, no land of the Palace has been encroached upon, by anybody,” he said.

Appanna said that since the Palace came under the management of Jungle Lodges and Resorts, steps have been taken to make it accessible and affordable for common people.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also encouraging the tourism sector. Karnataka should also be promoted like Goa and Kerala. Foreign tourists and high-economy tourists are seasonal. Thus, local tourists should be encouraged to use the facility. The afternoon buffet, which was Rs 1,200, has been reduced to Rs 750 per person. Even room tariff will be reduced to make it affordable,” he said.