Central hospital transforms into complete Covid hospital

The Central Hospital for Beedi Workers on Mahadevapura Main Road in Mysuru, the only Central hospital of the district, has finally evolved into a complete Covid Hospital, as Narasimharaja Covid Care Centre/Hospital, thanks to the efforts of MLA Tanveer Sait and secretary of Mysuru Beedi Workers' Association K C Showkath Pasha.

It has to be noted that DH had published both print and video storied about the lack of qualified healthcare professionals and also facilities: Staff crunch: ‘Good salary offer fails to attract doctors during Covid times’ https://www.deccanherald.com/state/karnataka-districts/staff-crunch-good-salary-offer-fails-to-attract-doctors-during-covid-times-988488.html and ‘Shortage of doctors affects work at Mysuru's Covid hospital’ https://www.deccanherald.com/video/state/shortage-of-doctors-affects-work-at-mysurus-covid-hospital-990314.html.

Pasha said, “With the efforts of MLA Tanveer Sait and the Mysuru district administration, we have successfully converted the Central Hospital for Beedi workers as NR Covid Care Centre/Hospital. We are happy that the facilities were upgraded within a month. With this, the Covid patients of Narasimharaja Assembly segment need not go in search of medical care to hospitals in the other part of the city and also in the central business district (CBD). They can get medical care in their own locality.”

He said, "The bed capacity has been increased to 215 and 20 of them would be in the intensive care unit (ICU), shortly. The work in this regard is under progress. Fifty of the beds are oxygenated at present. Further, 50 oxygenated beds are in the offing. Arrangement is made with an agency, for CT scan and blood testing, free of cost, for the benefit of patients.”

“Free food is supplied to patients and staff of the hospital by an NGO. A KSRTC bus with oxygen facility is parked at the hospital, for emergency. Following complaints about the lack of qualified doctors, six MBBS doctors, three Ayush doctors, 10 nursing staff and 12 trainee nurses have been deputed to the hospital. Besides, volunteers are helping the team lead by Dr Nayaz, Dr Sheraz and Dr Syed Munavar,” Pasha said.

He said, "Covid Mitra is operating for triaging patients. Hundreds of patients visit the Covid Mitra as out-patients and get consultation by doctors from 8 am to 8 pm. Q Care, an NGO, is supporting with a doctor and nurses to take care of a unit of 20 beds. Besides, RT-PCR and RAT are done on patients everyday, between 10 am and 1.30 pm.”

Pasha said, “The hospital is also working as a Covid vaccination centre. Chief Medical Officer of the hospital Cap A L Janardhan, corporators of the area and social activists are involved in the development and functioning of the NR Covid Care Centre, as a successful model. The public should come forward and use the facilities, without neglecting the symptoms."