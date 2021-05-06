Central Sahitya Akademi awardee Mayya no more

Well-known writer Dr G Bhaskar Mayya died of Covid 19 complications at a private hospital in Brahmavar in the district on Thursday.

He was 70. Prof Mayya had served as a lecturer at Bhandarkar's College in Kundapur and Mulki college for over four decades. He was the recipient of the Kendra Sahithya Akademi award (2004). Though he taught English and Sanskrit, he shot to the limelight for his mastery over Hindi literature. He had obtained his doctorate degree in Hindi from the University of Mysore.

He had translated many popular articles of Hindi literature into Kannada. In the field of rational and progressive literature, he had written more than 50 books. His book 'Ajanabeepan Aek Saiddanthik Anushilan” had won the national award. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.