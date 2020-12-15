Central team assesses flood damages in Udupi

A team from the Central government made an assessment of the losses that were incurred due to the floods in Udupi district on Monday.

The team assessed crop and property losses in flood-affected areas.

The team members visited Passkudru near Shivalli village and checked the damages. Later, they visited Baje reservoir, where the pumping station was submerged and damaged.

The team members inspected the damage with the system and looked into the height and width, along with the velocity of the flow, in the reservoir.

The next visit was to Manayee in Bommarabettu gram panchayat where three houses were damaged and the crop loss was significant. The team members interacted with the public in the area to know the assistance offered by district administration during emergencies. Besides, they also verified the interim compensation package.

Before winding up the inspection tour, the team members visited the damaged vented dam at Kakkuje village in Karkala taluk, a damaged bridge in Nadur village and a damaged road in Jannadi village in Brahmavar. Finally, the team visited the Cyclone shelter in Thekatte in Kundapura.

Prior to the visit to flood-affected areas, the team members verified the rescue and rehabilitation measures taken by the district administration during the massive floods in the district.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadheesha said the average rainfall in the month of September in the district is 405 mm. However, the district received 1,022 mm of rainfall. The average rainfall from October 10 to 15 is 40 mm. The district received 263 mm of rain during the period.

Seventy-seven villages are massively affected by floods.