Centre to declare Upper Bhadra Project as national project soon: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Upper Bhadra Project, the lifeline of people of various districts including Chitradurga, Davangere, Tumakuru and Ballari, will be declared as national project soon.
Laying foundation stone for the project aimed at filling 9 lakes of Jagalur taluk under Upper Bhadra Project and inaugurating various development works worth 1,404 core, he said the Centre is likely to release Rs 16,000 crore to the state government after declaring it as national project.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars
DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?
Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career
Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few
Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy
Summer camps struggle to make a comeback
DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'
Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'