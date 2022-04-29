Centre to declare Upper Bhadra Project as national project soon: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Upper Bhadra Project, the lifeline of people of various districts including Chitradurga, Davangere, Tumakuru and Ballari, will be declared as national project soon.

Laying foundation stone for the project aimed at filling 9 lakes of Jagalur taluk under Upper Bhadra Project and inaugurating various development works worth 1,404 core, he said the Centre is likely to release Rs 16,000 crore to the state government after declaring it as national project.

Watch latest videos by DH here: