Centre to declare UBP as national project soon: Bommai

Centre to declare Upper Bhadra Project as national project soon: Bommai

Bommai said the Centre is likely to release Rs 16,000 crore to the state government after declaring it as national project

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Apr 29 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 14:40 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Upper Bhadra Project, the lifeline of people of various districts including Chitradurga, Davangere, Tumakuru and Ballari, will be declared as national project soon.

Laying foundation stone for the project aimed at filling 9 lakes of Jagalur taluk under Upper Bhadra Project and inaugurating various development works worth 1,404 core, he said the Centre is likely to release Rs 16,000 crore to the state government after declaring it as national project.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Upper Bhadra project

