CET held in 19 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional courses were held in 19 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada.

According to officials, 8,655 students had registered for the biology exam held in the morning, of which, 5856 students had appeared for the exam and 2,799 students remained absent. The mathematics exam was held in the noon.

The staff at the examination centres checked the body temperature of the students at the entrance using thermal scanning. Sanitisers were also placed in the centres.

The students were allowed to reach the examination centre by furnishing the hall tickets following the weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada.

Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on August 30 at two examination centres in Dakshina Kannada.