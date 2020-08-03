Ch’nagar DC says no to night halt at MM Hill

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has put a brake to the decision of MM Hill Development Authority, to open the hill temple for the public from 4 am to 10 pm and also resuming bookings for accommodation, after the lockdown was relaxed.

The DC has rejected the plan to resume bookings for rooms, and has limited the temple timings from 7 am to 7 pm.

The authority had written a letter to the DC on August 1, seeking permission to resume bookings for the rooms and also to extend darshan timings of the deity, as per the Unlock 3.0 guidelines.

Replying to this, on Monday, the DC stated that the orders, issued on June 6, will continue until further intimation, in view of the rise in Covid cases in Kollegal and Hanur taluks. It has to be noted that several police personnel at MM Hill station are infected of the virus.

Authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy has clarified that there will be no accommodation available atop the hill for devotees, willing for a night halt. There will be no dasoha (mass feeding). But, laddu prasada will be available at the counter between 7 am and 7 pm.

There will be no entry for vehicles from Talabetta to the temple after 5.30 pm and the devotees will not be allowed to climb the hill. Mudi seva (tonsure) and utsavas will not be held, he added.