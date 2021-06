With the Covid-19 lockdown eased, chain snatchers are back in the city again.

A chain snatching case was reported in the city Sunday where two bike-borne thieves snatched the chain of one 50-year-old Manjula at Lalith Mahal Nagar.

The snatchers approached Manjula asking for an address and made away with her chain.

Alanahalli police are investigating the case.