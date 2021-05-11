Chamarajanagar deaths: KSLSA panel submits report to HC

The state-level monitoring committee constituted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) submitted the report to the High Court on the Chamarajanagar tragedy on Tuesday.

The committee headed by retired High Court judge Justice A N Venugopala Gowda, comprises another retired judge Justice K N Keshavanarayana and retired DGP S T Ramesh as members. The report was submitted in a sealed cover.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Advocate General informed the court that no action was contemplated on the enquiry entrusted to senior IAS officer Shivayogi Kalasad on the same issue. A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka is likely to take up the report and related issues on Wednesday.

The bench had expressed displeasure about the manner in which the state government constituted the commission of inquiry, a day after the court suggested setting up commission of inquiry. Subsequently, the bench had directed the KSLSA committee to submit a report on the incident in which 24 Covid-19 patients died reportedly due to shortage of oxygen supply.