Chamarajanagar deaths: Victims’ kin to get Rs 2 lakh

The state government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that Rs 2 lakh ex gratia will be given to families of 24 people who died due to lack of oxygen at a Chamarajanagar hospital in the first week of May.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka accepted the submission by Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi and hoped that the assurance will be acted upon immediately. However, the bench also said that the issue as to whether only 24 patients died due to lack of oxygen will have to be gone into.

The three-member committee of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) headed by retired high court judge Justice A N Venugopala Gowda had suspected that in fact the death of 36 patients, between May 4 and May 10, could be attributed to lack of oxygen. The hospital had declared the death of 62 persons in this period, of which at least 36 persons were shown to be in-patients as of May 2. The district hospital had recorded the death of 24 patients on the intervening night of May 2 and May 3 due to lack of oxygen.

Meanwhile, the court directed the government to record the actual requirement of oxygen between May 17 and 24 (both days inclusive) and actual quantity of oxygen procured. The bench pointed out that the government’s statement indicated that on May 17 and 18, the procurement was well below 1,015 tonnes a day. The court also directed the government to indicate steps taken to implement the Supreme Court’s April 30 order for creating buffer stock of oxygen.