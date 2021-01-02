Chamarajanagar district basks in glory of silver jubilee

Chamarajanagar district, which was bifurcated from Mysuru district, in 1997, will complete 25 years in 2022. However, if the silver jubilee is to be celebrated, it should begin on August 15, 2021.

V Sriprasad, former president of Kolagaala Meenugaarara Sahakara Sangha, HD Kote taluk, said, “If the state government, district administration, District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi are serious about the celebration, planning should begin immediately and a blue print should be announced on August 15, 2021, when the silver jubilee year starts.”

“Chamarajanagar district, comprising Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet, Kollegal and Yelandur taluks, was bifurcated from Mysuru district, as per the government notification, issued on August 2, 1997. Immediately, on August 15, 1997, then Chief Minister J H Patel inaugurated the new district at MM Hills, to mark the 50th Independence Day. Another taluk of Hanur was created out of Kollegal taluk on January 10, 2018,” said Sriprasad, also a commentator on social issues.

Tracing the history of Chamarajanagar, the district headquarters, Sriprasad said, it was previously known as ‘Arikotara’. “Its present name was bestowed in 1880 by then maharaja Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru State. Earlier, in 1825, he had built a huge temple of Chamarajeshwara, in the Dravidian style, in memory of his father Chamaraja Wadiyar IX, who is believed to have born here,” he said.

“Ramasamudram, a locality about 5km from the core Chamarajanagar town, was a separate municipal town, from 1921 to 1961. In 1961, the two towns were merged into a single unit. Near Ramasamudram, there are ruins of an extensive city of antiquity, which was Manipura,” Sriprasad said.

He further said, “Artefacts from Palaeolithic, Neolithic and Megalithic ages were found in places of Yelandur, Chamarajanagar and Kollegal taluks. Gangas ruled over the greater part of the district till 1004 AD. Gangas initially had their capital at Skandapura, now Gajalahatti in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, on the banks of River Moyar, now beyond Chamarajanagar taluk.

During the Gangas, parts of Chamarajanagar district was a part of ‘Punnadu’ kingdom, with its capital at Kittipura, now Kittur on the banks of River Kabini, in HD Kote taluk of present Mysuru district. In the 5th century, Ganga king Avinita married a daughter of Skandavarma, the Punnadu king, and later, his son Durvinita absorbed Punnadu into the Ganga empire,” Sriprasad said.

“During Srirangaraya, viceroy of Vijayanagar empire at Srirangapatana, a line of kings ruled Padinadu (now Hadinadu) and there were also chiefs at Ummathur an, Mugur, now in Chamarajanagar district. The rajas of Ummathur exercised control over Nilgiris (Tamilnadu). In 1673, Ummathur was annexed by the Wadiyars of Mysuru. Since then, the history of the parts of Chamarajanagar district is closely associated with Mysuru,” points out Sriprasad.

“Following reorganisation of states in 1956, Kollegal taluk of the erstwhile Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu was included into Mysuru district. The huge Mysuru district was bifurcated in 1997. On August 15, 1997, itself, then deputy chief minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the deputy commissioner’s office in Chamarajanagar town. On the same day, six more districts - Udupi, Davanagere, Haveri, Koppal, Gadag and Bagalkot – were formed, following reports by Vasudev Rao Samithi, Hundikar Samithi, Gaddhigowdar Samithi and Zilla Horata Samithi,” he recalled.

Sriprasad said, “At present, Chamarajanagar is described as a backward district, but the concept of development need to be re-defined for a district that is rich in natural wealth - forests and wildlife.”

“The district shares borders with two states – Tamil Nadu and Kerala – thus, new avenues can be explored for economy. Organic industries, less harmful to nature can be explored. Presently, the focus of tourism is purely on forests – Bandipur and Nagarahole national parks. But, there is potential in heritage, religious and spiritual tourism,” he added.

“There is no proper memorial for the Wadiyar kings, especially Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who have contributed immensely to the areas presently in the district. Besides, there is a jinx attached to Chamarajanagar town. Even J H Patel inaugurated the district from MM Hills. Whoever is the CM this August and next August, they should participate in the celebrations in Chamarajanagar town itself,” he said.