The border district reported 24 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. With this, the total positive cases has increased to 406. While 232 patients have been discharged after recovery, there are still 169 active cases.

The district has reported four deaths so far, and one non-Covid death. Out of 24 new cases, 12 are from Kollegal, six from Gundlupet taluk, five from Chamarajanagar and one case from Hanur.