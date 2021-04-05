Chamarajanagar man arrested for storing explosives

Chamarajanagar man arrested for illegally storing explosives

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Apr 05 2021, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 01:23 ist
The suspect had hid the explosives among dry wooden pieces. Credit: DH Photo

The Begur police conducted a raid and arrested a person for illegally storing explosive material at Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday. The explosives have been recovered.

Read | One killed, two injured after gelatin sticks explode

Mahesh of Hirikati village in the taluk is the arrested. It is alleged that he hid the explosive material among dry wooden pieces near his house. Acting on a tip-off, the Begur police conducted a raid and seized 120 tubes, 80 gelatin sticks, salt, and three bundles of wire. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chamarajanagar
explosives
Gelatin Sticks

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch

Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch

When did life first emerge in the universe?

When did life first emerge in the universe?

 