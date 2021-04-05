Chamarajanagar man arrested for illegally storing explosives

The Begur police conducted a raid and arrested a person for illegally storing explosive material at Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday. The explosives have been recovered.

Mahesh of Hirikati village in the taluk is the arrested. It is alleged that he hid the explosive material among dry wooden pieces near his house. Acting on a tip-off, the Begur police conducted a raid and seized 120 tubes, 80 gelatin sticks, salt, and three bundles of wire. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.