'Compensate kin of 24 who died of oxygen shortage'

Chamarajanagar MP V Sreenivas Prasad demands compensation to kin of patients who died of oxygen shortage

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 03 2021, 16:15 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 16:19 ist
24 patients died of oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar on Sunday night. Credit: DH Photo

Expressing shock over the death of 24 patients due to a shortage of oxygen, Chamarajanagar MP V Sreenivas Prasad urged the government to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased.

24 Covid-19 patients dead after Chamarajanagar hospital runs out of oxygen

Speaking to reporters about the tragedy, Sreenivas Prasad said that he had spoken to Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi on the Covid-19 situation on Sunday night and was assured that everything was under control. But, I was not told about oxygen shortage and I am also not aware of the communication between the DC and Mysuru & Kodagu MP Prathap Simha.

 

Chamarajanagar
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
oxygen

