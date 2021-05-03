Chamarajanagar MP V Sreenivas Prasad demands compensation to kin of patients who died of oxygen shortage

Expressing shock over the death of 24 patients due to a shortage of oxygen, Chamarajanagar MP V Sreenivas Prasad urged the government to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Speaking to reporters about the tragedy, Sreenivas Prasad said that he had spoken to Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi on the Covid-19 situation on Sunday night and was assured that everything was under control. But, I was not told about oxygen shortage and I am also not aware of the communication between the DC and Mysuru & Kodagu MP Prathap Simha.