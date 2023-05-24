Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy: Kin of victims hope to get government job

The family members of those who died due to oxygen shortage at Covid hospital in Chamarajanagar on the night of May 2, 2021, hope to get aid from the Congress government.

It may be mentioned that more than 24 patients died at the Covid hospital on May 2, as there was a delay in supply of oxygen from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar. The oxygen was over by 10.30 pm, but oxygen cylinders were supplied at 2.30 am.

The Congress, which was in the Opposition then, had promised government jobs to the family members of the deceased, if they came to power. It may be recalled that KPCC president D K Shivakumar had visited the houses of the deceased and also presented a cheque for Rs 1 lakh each to 36 families.

The family members hope of getting government jobs and also suitable compensation, as the Congress has come to power in Karnataka. It is said that 36 people breathed their last in 24 hours due to short supply of oxygen.

However, the then BJP government claimed that only three deaths were due to oxygen shortage. The high court registered a suo motu case and conducted a probe and claimed 24 deaths.

As per the directions of the court, the government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for 13 families and Rs 2 lakh each to 11 families.

Rahul’s assurance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with the affected family members during his visit to Gundlupet, as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ on October 1, 2022. He also assured government jobs to the family members, if Congress was voted to power.

Besides, Shivakumar had promised jobs to the family members of the 36 deceased at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, if Congress comes to power.