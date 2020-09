The Forest department officials arrested a man for poaching and selling wild animals meat, at Koudalli Forest Range under Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district.

Perisamy of Dommanagadde in the taluk is accused.

Perisamy along with two others were transporting meat near Navilugudda in Koudalli Forest. On tip off, a team led by RFO Vinay Kumar, attacked the accused.

Two other accused are absconding.