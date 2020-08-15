Chamarajanagar sees 55 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Chamarajanagar sees 55 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Aug 15 2020, 00:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 00:24 ist

The district has reported two deaths and 55 fresh cases on Friday.

A 64-year-old man of Chamarajanagar town and a 55-year-old man of Gundlupet taluk have succumbed. A total of 30 patients died until now but, as per the district administration, 18 died of Covid and 12 died of non-Covid. 

The total positive cases have increased to 1,487 and the district has 410 active cases. The total discharges are 1,047. As many as 68 persons were discharged on Friday.

Out of 55 cases, 14 are from Chamarajanagar taluk, 24 from Kollegal and seven each from Hanur and three cases reported from Yalandur taluk.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Chamarajanagar
Karnataka

What's Brewing

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 