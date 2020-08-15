Chamarajanagar sees 55 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

The district has reported two deaths and 55 fresh cases on Friday.

A 64-year-old man of Chamarajanagar town and a 55-year-old man of Gundlupet taluk have succumbed. A total of 30 patients died until now but, as per the district administration, 18 died of Covid and 12 died of non-Covid.

The total positive cases have increased to 1,487 and the district has 410 active cases. The total discharges are 1,047. As many as 68 persons were discharged on Friday.

Out of 55 cases, 14 are from Chamarajanagar taluk, 24 from Kollegal and seven each from Hanur and three cases reported from Yalandur taluk.