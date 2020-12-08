Chamarajanagar-Tirupati train resumes service after nine months

After nine months, Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Express train resumed services on Monday.

Initially, only those who booked tickets in advance were allowed to travel. On Monday, only one person had booked the ticket. But, he too did not turn up for the journey. However, there were three passengers on the train, which travelled from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar.

As it is a special express train, the train is increased. While, normal fare was Rs 40 per person, it costs Rs 70 for the next 10 days, according to Railway sources.

According to railway sources, the train is being operated on an experimental basis for 10 days. The service would continue, based on the response from people. It departs Chamarajanagar at 3.10 pm and there is an opportunity for the people to book tickets till 2.40 pm, said a railway employee.

Meanwhile, South Western Railways is commencing services of a daily passenger train at 5 pm to Mysuru, from Wednesday, till December 18. There will be no change in the fare and will remain at Rs 20. There will be concession for children and senior citizens.