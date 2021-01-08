Chamundeshwari, Nanjangud temples yet to resume Dasoha

Chamundeshwari temple atop the hill in the city and Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud, are the most visited places by the devotees and tourists visiting Mysuru.

But, a lot of devotees have been inconvenienced as the temple has not resumed the Dasoha (mass feeding) for those visiting the temples in the last few months. The Nanjangud temple has also not opened the dormitories and other accommodation facility for the devotees.

The temples were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in March 2020, as a precautionary measure. While Chamundi temple was opened in June, Srikanteshwara temple was reopened in September after Unlock 1.0, announced by the government. Though the arrangements were streamlined for the darshan, the dasoha facility was not resumed as a safety measure.

A lot of people from Mysuru region visit the temples on the auspicious days on the full moon (pournami), new moon days (amavasye) and other days. Thousands thronged the Srikanteshwara temple during the month of Karthika, especially on Karthika Somvaras (Mondays).

The devotees complained that they were inconvenienced as the Dasoha is yet to resume and the hotels charge more. Many visiting the temple from distant places prefer to stay overnight in Nanjangud, which is believed to be the ‘Dakshina Kashi’. The hotels and lodges in the temple town have been fleecing the devotees demanding exorbitant charges.

Speaking to DH, Temple Management Committee president Indhan Babu said that thousands of devotees visit the temple every day. Earlier, more than 7,000 people used to be served food at Dasoha Bhavan, during Sundays, Mondays and special days. Accommodation was provided for more than 500 people. After the Covid outbreak was reported, the district administration has cancelled the free food and accommodation facility from March.

Besides, 24 contract employees working at the Dasoha Bhavan have no work and pay since the past several months.

When contacted Temple Executive Officer Raveendra, he said, “The district administration has to give permission to resume dasoha and accommodation facility to the devotees, as the fear of Covid pandemic still lingers. We are planning to have a discussion with the administration urging to resume the facilities soon for the benefit of devotees.”

The temple generates fund for Dasoha with the amount donated by the devotees. If the donation amount is above Rs 2 lakh, it is deposited in the bank on the devotees’ name and the interest is used for the purpose.

The temple receives lakhs of rupees in the form of donation and also from the endowment fund. Meanwhile, the temple has been refusing to receive offerings like rice, vegetables and others from the devotees.